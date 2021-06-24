Cancel
Incedo Partners With Aurochs Software To Bring World Class Sales Tools And Services For Pharmaceutical Commercial Operations To Life Science Clients

ISELIN, N.J., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incedo Inc. and Aurochs Software today announced a long-term strategic partnership to provide world class tools and services to life sciences clients in the commercial space.

The partnership will complement the depth of the Incedo services portfolio and provide tools to meet the growing needs of life sciences clients globally. Aurochs' flagship tools combined with Incedo's deep life sciences data and business expertise will provide the necessary support to clients in the life sciences commercial space. Incedo will support global implementations of Aurochs flagship Incentive Compensation Solution suite and will also provide clients support to manage their ongoing operations, analytics and reporting needs. This partnership will help clients evolve the way they manage their sales incentives and deliver end-to-end automation without compromising on flexibility, timeliness and quality of incentive pay-outs.

Aurochs cloud native platforms complement Incedo's extensive cloud practice with deep Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure partnerships which aid implementation in a client's cloud environments.

The Incedo and Aurochs teams are led by life sciences commercial operations leaders with decades of extensive consulting experience working with commercial organizations of leading companies.

Shashank Arya, Incedo's Chief Delivery Officer said, "I am excited to partner with Aurochs software, so that we can now also bring world class incentive compensation tools to our life sciences clients across geographies."

Aurochs Software's Amit Jain, Co-founder & Director of Operations, mentioned, "With this partnership, our services will now have global reach, scale and can unlock new possibilities for our cloud capabilities in the commercial pharma domain."

Aurochs comprehensive solution suite consists of cloud platforms that support the entire sales incentive process flow:

  • Incentive Manager: Calculation engine with an intuitive interface, standard IC plan components, metrics, data structures, quality, approval and auditing framework, modelling capability, multi-country deployments with cross-country reporting
  • Field Engagement Manager: Multi-device compatible web reporting platform out-of-the-box performance report, "what-if" calculator, internationalization, integrated acknowledgment /approval/ operational workflows, distribution and communication boards
  • Quota Manager: Quota/goal setting tool with built-in quota setting methodologies using sales and non-sales based parameters and consultative workflow with test territory-product level goals using out-of-the-box analytics and visualizations
  • MBO Manager: Integrated self-service module to set, track rate and approve non-sales based subjective KPIs based on guard rails with built-in discussion / commenting capability
  • IC Health Tracker: Plan fairness audit tool to perform assessment of IC plans using descriptive summary statistics, visualizations, industry standard performance indicators
  • Roster Manager: Manage sales personnel, territories, alignments including flexible work arrangements, temporary assignments, terminations and leave tracking

About Incedo

Incedo is a US based digital transformation consulting, data science and analytics, and technology services and solutions firm. We help our clients achieve competitive advantage through End-to-End Digital Transformation and work across Financial Services, Telecom, Life Science and Healthcare and Product Engineering sectors. Our uniqueness lies in bringing together strong engineering, data science and design capabilities with deep domain understanding, and blurring the boundaries between services and products to maximize business impact from emerging technologies.

Incedo has over 2500 professionals across 7 offices in the US, Canada, and India with a focus on Pharmaceutical data management, reporting, analytics and data science capabilities combined with strong AWS and Microsoft Azure partnerships. Incedo is an AWS Advance consulting partner with Migration competency and a Microsoft Azure Gold partner.

About Aurochs

Aurochs is a new age company that provides cloud platforms, information management solutions and advanced analytics services specifically for the life sciences industry. Aurochs' flagship IC Solution Suite is a comprehensive suite with the capability to manage different needs of incentive program management from setting sales targets/quotas, managing non-sales objectives, calculating field sales incentives, providing access to sales and pay-out performance, engaging salesforce and proactively performing post hoc IC plan analytics for timely actions.

Aurochs is headquartered in Pune, India and has more than 50 employees all based out of India. Aurochs has global clients based out of the US and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incedo-partners-with-aurochs-software-to-bring-world-class-sales-tools-and-services-for-pharmaceutical-commercial-operations-to-life-science-clients-301319677.html

SOURCE Incedo Inc.

