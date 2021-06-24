Ground Penetrating Radar Is The Subject Of New Article On The Safe2core Inc Website

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Safe2core Inc, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to the company website that discusses one of the most important services Safe2core Inc offers: Ground Penetrating Radar also known as GPR or Concrete Scanning or Concrete X-Ray.

To read the new article in its entirety and learn more about GPR, please check out https://www.safe2core.com/why-use-ground-penetrating-radar-on-construction-sites/ .

As the new article notes, for thousands of years, people have dealt with the problem of detecting buried objects in the earth. From wanting to know how to find them and identify them to also avoiding them when digging into the ground, it is important to know what lies under the ground.

Fortunately, due to Ground Penetrating Radar—which is also known as ground probing radar or georadar—there is now an accurate and affordable way to locate underground objects.

In addition to being used in data acquisition, location mapping for geologists and other scientists, in forensics and search and rescue operations, GPR is also commonly used at construction sites.

As the article explains, at its most basic level, GPR works on the same principle as sonar.

"It sends electromagnetic waves into the material to be tested and measures the speed and rate of return," the article notes, adding that by doing this, the unit detects the dimensions and shape, also known as the footprint, of many obstructions or voids in the material and produces an image of what lies below.

From 3D imaging and concrete scanning to public and private utility locating, subsurface structure location, surveying subsurface objects and unknown targets and more, GPR is an innovative and highly effective system that is worth its weight in gold when a construction team needs to dig into the earth.

About Safe2core Inc:

Safe2core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, and Utility Locating. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/.

Safe2core Inc3801 Charter Park Ct. Suite A San Jose, CA 95136(408) 266-7000

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ground-penetrating-radar-is-the-subject-of-new-article-on-the-safe2core-inc-website-301319711.html

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc