Wendy's Brings The Heat With New Made To Crave Spicy Black Bean Burger

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is spicing up its Made to Crave premium sandwich line with the addition of a new plant-based sandwich, the Spicy Black Bean Burger. Beginning June 28, Wendy's fans in Columbus, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville who are craving extra heat this summer can enjoy texture, crunch and flavor in every Spicy Black Bean Burger bite while supplies last.

"Our Made to Crave menu is a destination for customers seeking bold ingredients and flavor innovation," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "With that spirit, we're bringing forward an incredibly tasty Spicy Black Bean Burger to this line-up in three select markets. Consumers are demanding plant-based sandwiches, and we're answering the call in a way that only Wendy's can with a mouthwatering sandwich packed with multiple layers of heat and flavor."

As with any item on Wendy's menu, the new Spicy Black Bean Burger can be made to order. The full build boasts multiple levels of flavor from a signature black bean patty crafted with a blend of spices, layered with crunchy chipotle jalapenos for added texture, creamy, expertly melted pepper jack cheese and a spicy chipotle sauce. For added depth, fresh tomatoes, sweet onion slices and crisp romaine lettuce are all placed between a warm, premium toasted bun.

"The Spicy Black Bean Burger is a culinary creation that turns the notion of a tasteless, texture-lacking black bean patty on its head by bringing our iconic spice as only Wendy's can," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "With the Spicy Black Bean Burger every bite is a sensorial experience bursting with flavor and texture just like our other craft and premium sandwich offerings on the Made to Crave menu lineup."

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed to drive flavor innovation and satisfy the needs of customers looking for quality and amazing taste without sacrificing convenience. In true Wendy's fashion, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with everything from the proteins used to the fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and even the buns. The current platform is packed with craveable, mind blowing, unforgettable flavors via fan-favorite sandwiches: Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and the Big Bacon Classic® Cheeseburger. The Spicy Black Bean Burger is available in all three test markets for $5.79* via Wendy's drive-thru, Wendy's app with mobile order or through delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats. Beginning June 28, when you order via Wendy's app, you can pair your Spicy Black Bean Burger with a free medium fry with the offer in the app** AND free in-app delivery through July 1.

Don't forget, when you order via Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.***

About Wendy's Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company {NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Recommended pricing. Participation may vary. ** Valid only at participating U.S. locations. Free medium fry offer valid through July. Free medium fry offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's App. Wendy's App download and account registration required. A la carte only. Not valid for use within a combo or with any other offer. One time use only. Limit one per customer per visit. Pricing may vary. Discount value is applied across all items in order. Customer is responsible for applicable sales tax, which may vary based on the items in your total order. Free delivery offer valid 6/28/21 - 7/1/21 on delivery orders placed via the Wendy's app only. Not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Subject to cancellation at any time. See Wendy's App for further details. ***Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details. * ***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-brings-the-heat-with-new-made-to-crave-spicy-black-bean-burger-301319658.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

