Irvine, CA

I have ‘pandemic brain’. Will I ever be able to concentrate again?

uci.edu
 19 days ago

I have ‘pandemic brain’. Will I ever be able to concentrate again?. “It’s going to take us some time to recover from it,” says Mike Yassa, the director of the UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory and the UCI Brain Initiative. “It” being the subtle, but frustrating, mental deterioration many of us have incurred over the course of the pandemic. Or, as the phenomenon has come to be known: pandemic brain.

news.uci.edu

