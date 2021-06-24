Cancel
India Organic Food Market Report 2021: Online Availability Of Organic Food Products And Shifting Consumer Preferences

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Organic Food Market, By Product Type (Organic Fruits and Vegetables, Organic Beverages, Organic Cereal & Food Grains, Organic Meat, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Organic Food Market is projected to grow from USD177.14 million in FY2020 to USD553.87 million in FY2026 advancing with a CAGR of 21.00% by FY2026, on account of favorable government policies supporting organic farming coupled with rising land area under organic cultivation.

Online availability of organic food products and shifting consumer preference towards organic food are among the major factors expected to boost the demand for organic food products in India during the forecast period. Expanding marketing and distribution channels coupled with increasing number of health-conscious people are also anticipated to fuel organic food consumption in India until FY2026.

Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding the food people eat has resulted in the uplift of the organic food market. Consumers in India have started paying attention to their health, the quality and nutrient content of the food they eat. Due to health concerns, consumers are shifting towards the organic food gradually, which is further giving boost to the organic food market in India.During to COVID-19, there was a shortage of workers working in organic process industry, as people were forced to stay at home for some time. So, the organic food processing companies were unable to gather sufficient workers for processing organic products. Also, farmers have faced difficulties in order to source the agricultural inputs due to the closure of the vendor stores.

Thus, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the organic food products market, in India. However, a rise in the demand for organic food products during the pandemic has been observed across the country as they are considered healthier in comparison to the inorganic products. In India, a paradigm shift of consumers, post lockdown, towards preventive health management practices is fueling the growth of the market and is expected to drive the market of organic food in future as well.Organic fruits and vegetables dominated the demand for organic food in the country in the historical period and the segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market through FY2026. The certified land under organic farming increased to 5.21 million hectares in 2012-13 from merely 1.08 million hectares in 2009-10, which is expected to increase the overall organic food production in the country.

The western region is the highest revenue contributor for the country's organic food market, followed by the southern region. The major organic food producing states in India include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Considering high distributor margins, organic food companies are collaborating with leading retail chains, which is expected to increase the availability of organic food products in the future. Some of the major players operating in the Indian Organic Food Market are

  • Suminter India Organics Private Limited
  • Nature Bio-Foods Limited
  • Organic India Private Limited
  • Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.
  • Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt. Ltd.
  • Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • Morarka Organic Foods Pvt., Ltd.
  • Nature Pearls Pvt Ltd
  • Conscious Food Private Limited
  • Nourish Organics Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019
  • Base Year: FY2020
  • Estimated Year: FY2021
  • Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026

Key Target Audience:

  • Organic food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to organic food
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
  • Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope: India Organic Food Market, By Product Type:

  • Organic Beverages
  • Organic Cereal & Food Grains
  • Organic Meat, Poultry & Dairy
  • Organic Spices & Pulses
  • Organic Processed Food
  • Organic Fruits & Vegetables
  • Other Organic Food Products

India Organic Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Modern Retail Channel
  • Traditional Retail Channel
  • E-commerce
  • Institutional/Direct Sales

India Organic Food Market, By Region:

  • North
  • West
  • South
  • East

Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles: Analysis of the major companies operating in the Indian Organic Food Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmtdv9

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-organic-food-market-report-2021-online-availability-of-organic-food-products-and-shifting-consumer-preferences-301319636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

