Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Optimus Properties Affiliate Refinances $52M Medical Tower

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Optimus Properties, LLC and their co-owners have procured a new $52,000,000 loan on the Roxsan Medical Tower, which will replace the existing $42,000,000 loan.

The interest rate on the new loan is 3.29%.

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills Triangle, the Roxsan Medical Tower consists of 11 stories, and approximately 58,000 sq. ft, of premium Class A medical office space currently 100% leased to top tier medical tenants. The building also offers excellent views, with exposure and easy parking access along S. Santa Monica Boulevard.

A multi-million dollar renovation of the building was completed in 2013 by award winning architecture firm Kanner Architects, and the latest refinance comes on the heels of substantial further improvements, including a seismic-retrofit throughout the building.

K. Joseph Shabani, Principal at Optimus Properties noted that, "Optimus continues to diligently implement its proven investment plan and management strategy. We continuously and rigorously review financial terms for our entire portfolio to identify opportunities to provide greater returns to our investors by augmenting terms." The company returned 100% of capital with the refinance proceeds. Continental Real Estate arranged the financing.

Optimus has been aggressively taking advantage of the current rate environment. In addition to two other refinances currently being negotiated, the company recently refinanced a portfolio of 6 properties with proceeds in excess of $20.4M, along with a loan on three urban shopping centers.

It has also been steadily expanding its Southern California commercial portfolio, closing on the acquisition of a Bank of America leased property back in May. The company is currently in the midst of closing on 6 additional assets, including 3 throughout the Hollywood area, and is looking for further opportunities in the distressed note space.

About Optimus Properties

Optimus Properties, LLC is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and is engaged in the acquisition, development, leasing and management of multi-family, retail and commercial real estate. The Company employs a disciplined investment approach focused on value creation and capital preservation. The Company's investments are characterized by direct principal involvement and a meaningful contribution of its principals' capital. The Company's current portfolio consists of retail, office, medical office and multi-family properties in California, Washington and New Mexico.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimus-properties-affiliate-refinances-52m-medical-tower-301319676.html

SOURCE Optimus Properties, LLC

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
816
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Refinance#Llc#Continental Real Estate#A Bank Of America#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterew-online.com

Investcorp acquires $420M multifamily portfolio

Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, today announced that an Investcorp fund has acquired five new US multifamily properties across Arizona, Texas and Georgia. The portfolio acquired by the fund includes 2,228 rental units, for an all-in value of approximately $420 million. The acquisition is...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Limekiln Real Estate Lends $62M to Refinance Detroit Mixed-Use Property

Detroit-based developer The Platform has landed a $62 million debt package to refinance a mixed-use property in that city, Commercial Observer has learned. Limekiln Real Estate Investment Management supplied the financing, which included a non-recourse, 88 percent bridge loan, featuring a floating rate of 3.45 percent over a 30-day LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) rate and full-term, interest-only payments, sources told CO. Meridian Capital Group Managing Director Noam Kaminetzky and Vice President Ralph Gelley negotiated the transaction out of the company’s Boca Raton, Fla., office.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel , July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 common units at a combined public offering price of $5.51, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessCommercial Observer

CBRE-Backed SPAC to Merge With Solar Power Company Altus in $1.6B Deal

A special purpose acquisition company sponsored by CBRE agreed to merge with Altus Power, a maker of solar-powered infrastructure for commercial real estate properties. The merger values Altus at $1.58 billion, and will give the company access to CBRE’s extensive client list. Altus counts Blackstone Group’s energy arm as one of its primary investors, and the private equity firm will own a 17 percent stake in the company after the merger, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth-based transportation solutions company acquired by founders, private equity firm

Fort Worth-based TRP Infrastructure Services, a 21-year-old leading provider of safety-critical and highly regulated roadway marking and traffic control solutions primarily to state and local government end-customers, has been acquired by Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners in partnership with the existing management team and founders. TRP’s core...
King Of Prussia, PAdelawarebusinessnow.com

Lingo Asset Management acquires office building in Kent of Prussia

Jack Lingo Asset Management, Rehoboth Beach, acquired 211 South Gulph Road, a Class A multi-tenant office building in King of Prussia, PA. Financial terms were not announced. The 211 South Gulph building is 97% occupied. Doug Motley, principal of JLAM, said, “The 211 South Gulph Road property is a distinctive...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BrewBilt Brewing Full Steam Ahead With $1.2M Projected And $30M Future Revenue

Grass Valley, CA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that the Company has officially completed its corporate restructure and has submitted its Type 22 (Small Beer Manufacturer) license application to the State of California and has received its Federal Brewer's Notice to produce and distribute commercial craft beer in its new high-tech brewing facility in Northern California.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of...
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
TheStreet

KKR Acquires Phoenix's The District At Scottsdale

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of The District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit Class A residential building. Constructed in 2019, The District in Scottsdale is located in the heart of Scottsdale's premier lifestyle hub, directly adjacent to the dining, shopping and entertainment options of Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons. RPM Living will continue to manage the property.
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Refined Plans for the First Power Station Tower to Rise

As designed and since refined by Foster + Partners and Adamson Associates, the proposed 27-story tower to rise up to 237 feet in height upon Block 7A of the Potrero Power Station site, along Humboldt Street at the intersection of the future Louisiana Paseo/Street, will yield 325 residential units, with 9,950 square feet of ground floor retail space, a 6,000-square-foot child care center, and a basement garage for 153 cars.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Angeles Equity Buys Xanitos, Boosts Environmental Services Portfolio

Santa Monica-based Angeles Equity Partners has acquired Xanitos Inc., a provider of outsourced environmental services to hospitals and other acute care facilities. The purchase could pit Xanitos against another private equity firm bankrolling a rival outsource company with ties to Xanitos’ founder. While the companies are competing in different environmental...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Compare current refinance rates

To get the best refinance rates, request quotes from several lenders. You should compare each company's annual percentage yield (APR), not just interest rates. The APR is the interest rate plus the costs of things like discount points and fees. This number is higher than the interest rate and is a more accurate representation of what you'll actually pay on your mortgage annually.
Nacogdoches, TXKLTV

Business hopes to change property from residential to medical zone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches business is awaiting word on whether it can expand its footprint, despite some concern from the neighborhood it serves. Hettie Legg and Associates are hoping to change the zoning on their property from residential to medical. Alaina Chafin with the City of Nacogdoches explains the difference between the two.
Surfside, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Gov. DeSantis Waives Property Taxes For Champlain South Tower Owners

Executive Order Applies To Property Tax Due From Surviving Owners, Estates Of Deceased. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com SURFSIDE, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just because your building doesn’t exist or you are dead doesn’t automatically alleviate your requirement to pay property taxes. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today issued an […] The article Gov. DeSantis Waives Property Taxes For Champlain South Tower Owners appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Miami, FLrebusinessonline.com

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.8M Sale of Medical Office Property in Miami

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a three-story, 15,250-square-foot medical office property located at 1790 Coral Way in Miami. Douglas Mandel and Adam Klein of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Miami-based L2 Partners, a limited liability company, was the seller. The seller will occupy about 30 percent of the building.
BusinessTyler Morning Telegraph

Optimus Steel expanding operations in Orange County

(The Center Square) – Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, is expanding its existing operations in Orange County thanks to a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $485,000 and the work of the Orange County Economic Development Corporation. The grant will help fund a new rebar line and coil handling...
Pittsburgh, PACommercial Observer

601W Lands $245M Debt Package to Refinance U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh

The 601W Companies recently nabbed a $245 million debt package to refinance Pittsburgh’s signature, 64-story skyscraper, U.S. Steel Tower, according to ratings agency analysis of the deal. The loan package included $160 million in senior debt from Morgan Stanley, as well as $85 million in subordinate financing across a $40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy