Air Force Finds New Need For Low-Cost Engine Tech Used On Nazi Buzz Bombs

By Thomas Newdick
 19 days ago
A startup is reviving the powerplant used in the V-1 flying bomb for use in an air-launched decoy, and possibly more. The U.S. Air Force is looking at the potential of pulsejet technology as part of broader efforts to provide reliable, low-cost powerplants for future drones and missiles. The service is kicking off its new foray into pulsejets by funding the development of a new air-launched decoy drone. While a decoy is the immediate focus, there is also scope for the decoy, and its propulsion system, to have other potential applications, too.

