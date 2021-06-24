Cancel
AccuReg EngageCare™ Earns Fourth Consecutive #1 Ranking In Patient Access Solutions From Black Book Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, the market leader in patient access and developer of EngageCare—a single platform that integrates and automates patient access with digital intake and engagement—is ranked first for the fourth consecutive year among patient access solutions providers according to the influential 2021 Black Book Research Survey.

Black Book Research surveyed nearly 2,300 hospital and health provider chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and RCM, controllers, business office managers, analyst staff, consultants and directors and physician practices to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software systems.

"This has been a pivotal year for our company as we launched EngageCare to provide our customers the digital experience patients expect while championing the benefits of shifting focus to the front-end of the revenue cycle. It is gratifying to our entire team to be named the market leader in patient access once again by Black Book because it proves we are delivering a superior product that hospitals, health systems and clinics value," said Paul Shorrosh, AccuReg CEO and Founder. "EngageCare stands out by consolidating multiple vital functions and disparate vendor systems into one integrated solution that complements EHRs by ensuring data integrity and revenue capture from both patients and payers."

AccuReg developed EngageCare by listening to what both patients and providers said they needed—an intuitive experience that helps deliver safe, personalized patient visits while optimizing the front-end of the revenue cycle to prevent denials, increase net revenue and decrease costs. From appointment reminders, online self-pre-registration, digital check-in and virtual waiting rooms to automated registration auditing, benefit-level eligibility validations and accurate price estimates and payment capture, EngageCare utilizes one platform for patient access, digital patient intake and engagement. Providers have found EngageCare to be critical to improving patient and staff collaboration, safety and satisfaction while increasing net revenue, delivering accurate cost estimates and convenient payment options, improving the financial experience for patients and helping hospitals, health systems and clinics fully collect revenue they have earned from patients and insurance companies alike, at the lowest cost.

"The past year drove a paradigm shift in what patients expect from their healthcare experience related to convenience and safety, while providers were forced to intensify their focus on lowering costs while obtaining the maximum revenue they earned," said Doug Brown, president of Black Book Research. "The silver lining is companies like AccuReg were pushed to develop new, advanced ways to meet those needs. Innovation is critical in this industry, and AccuReg continues to be the market leader in patient access according to the thousands of healthcare providers we surveyed."

As the leader in patient access, AccuReg is helping hospitals across the country implement a digital strategy to enhance patient satisfaction while improving revenue cycle staff efficiency, reducing costs and increasing revenue. The company will conduct an exclusive EngageCare Demo Webinar July 13 at 11a.m. CT/ Noon ET to discuss the advantages of consolidating multiple systems and vendors into one comprehensive platform.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large specialty clinics with a single platform that integrates patient engagement, intake and access and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare utilizes automation, an advanced rules engine and artificial intelligence that includes robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics. EngageCare offers the patient intuitive digital tools allowing them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, access a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to eliminate denials, collections and write-offs and protects the revenue cycle from errors. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com

About Black Book:Black Book rankings are based on client experience scores obtained from crowdsourced ballots cast and available through mobile apps, web surveys, remote polling instruments, interview calls and on-site trade shows and user groups throughout the year. Learn more about Black Book™ here.

Media Contact: Philip Betbeze615-750-9035 philip@lovell.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accureg-engagecare-earns-fourth-consecutive-1-ranking-in-patient-access-solutions-from-black-book-research-301319695.html

SOURCE AccuReg

