Indiana 218 to close for culvert replacement

BUNKER HILL — Indiana 218 near Bunker Hill is set to close Monday so crews can replace a culvert between 250 East and 300 East.

The work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday and is expected to end by July 2. During the work, drivers should use the posted detour of Indiana 19, Indiana 18 and U.S. 31, according to information provided by INDOT.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones, according to INDOT. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.