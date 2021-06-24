Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana 218 to close for culvert replacement

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZd0N_0aeK0vgX00

BUNKER HILL — Indiana 218 near Bunker Hill is set to close Monday so crews can replace a culvert between 250 East and 300 East.

The work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday and is expected to end by July 2. During the work, drivers should use the posted detour of Indiana 19, Indiana 18 and U.S. 31, according to information provided by INDOT.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones, according to INDOT. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo, IN
4K+
Followers
157
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Kokomo Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Bunker Hill, IN
Bunker Hill, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culvert#Weather#Indot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy