Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Stryker To Host Conference Call On July 27, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Kalamazoo, Michigan, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (SYK) - Get Report announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 4044998 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 4044998.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or preston.wells@stryker.com

For media inquiries please contact:Yin Becker, Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at 269-385-2600 or yin.becker@stryker.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
815
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Time#Company#Investor Relations#Neurotechnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Upstart To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings On August 10, 2021

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the second quarter 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Sales Operations

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Christa Hurst for Director of Sales Operations with responsibility for the systems and processes for Visual Edge IT (VEIT) managed services that support ongoing sales and business success. Ms. Hurst will be accountable to...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Fortress Energy Inc. Schedules Investor Update Conference Call

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that management will host an investor update conference call on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of materials that management will reference will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Fortress Energy's website, www.newfortressenergy.com.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Imara Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to $7.5 million of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $28 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEWTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) - Get Report, a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of the Company's common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the Company's common stock, at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Media Advisory: TransAlta And TransAlta Renewables Second Quarter 2021 Results And Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (TAC) - Get Report will release its second quarter 2021 results before markets open on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time ( 11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Knoxville, TN Based Company, ProximoCX, Opens Near-Shore Call Center On July 1, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProximoCX, a Knoxville, TN company, opened its near-shore contact center on Thursday, July 1st in Tijuana, Mexico. By providing customers with data intelligence for their business, ProximoCX is able to handle over 95% of communications for their customers, utilizing the power of its best-in-class technology to collect valuable data and actionable insights. The goal is to create an organization that serves its customers and its internal team to the highest standards.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel , July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 common units at a combined public offering price of $5.51, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

HAMPTON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. ("Celldex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,952,381 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Celldex has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 892,857 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Western Digital To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On August 4, 2021

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) - Get Report plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Weebit Completes Design And Tape-out Of Embedded ReRAM Module

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technologies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the design and verification stages of its embedded ReRAM module, and taped-out (released to manufacturing) a test-chip that integrates this module. This highly integrated test-chip will be used as the final platform for testing and qualification, ahead of customer production.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

613th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 613 th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2355 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.826 per share, is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 30, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Rocket Companies, Inc. And Certain Officers - RKT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Companies, Inc. ("Rocket" or the "Company") (RKT) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-11618, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") against Rocket and certain of the Company's senior officers.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Offers Patients Resmetirom In A Planned Open Label Active Treatment Extension Of The Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Clinical Study

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) - Get Report announced today its first patient dosed in a planned 52-week open label active treatment extension study of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, named MAESTRO-NAFLD-1-Open Label Extension (OLE) (NCT04951219). MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is an ongoing 52-week ~1200 patient Phase 3 non-invasive, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of resmetirom in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), presumed NASH. The study is due to complete later this year with measures of safety and efficacy including reduction in imaging and biomarker measures of NASH, as well as the lowering of LDL-cholesterol and other atherogenic lipids.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination's Deep Conflicts And Wholly Insufficient Terms

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Indaba" or "we"), which is the largest unaffiliated shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report ("MDC" or the "Company"), today commented on the supplemental proxy materials issued by the Company in connection with its prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). Based on its analysis of MDC's disclosures, Indaba has concluded that the additional information released only reinforces that the transaction's recently revised terms continue to deprive unaffiliated shareholders of meaningful value. In particular, Indaba is highlighting the following:

Comments / 0

Community Policy