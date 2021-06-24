Cancel
Mount Olive, NC

Free professional development workshops for teachers

By University of Mount Olive
Daily Reflector
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT OLIVE — This summer, the University of Mount Olive is offering free online professional development workshops for middle and high school teachers from North Carolina and beyond. According to Dr. Stephen Edwards, Agricultural Education and Agribusiness Department Chair, North Carolina teachers are required to earn a total of 80 hours of Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits over a five-year period to maintain their teaching license. The courses being offered by UMO will fill that need not only for agriculture teachers, but also for science teachers.

