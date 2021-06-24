Amazon Targeted by Teamsters in Union Drive

Declaring that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report presented "a massive threat to working-class communities," the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Thursday passed a resolution to help organize employees at the retail giant.

Shares of the Seattle tech and online-retail titan, which just wrapped up its two-day Prime Day event this week, at last check were down 1.6% to $3,449.

"Amazon presents a massive threat to working-class communities and good jobs in the logistics industry,” Randy Korgan, the Teamsters' national director for Amazon, said in a statement.

“Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work."

Korgan said the Teamsters "have fought hard to create and protect worker standards in the warehouse and delivery industries for more than 100 years while helping build worker power before meaningful labor laws were in place."

"Amazon workers are calling for safer and better working conditions, and with today’s resolution, we are activating the full force of our union to support them," he said.

The initiative, called the Amazon Project, will create a special division within the union that will fund and assist Amazon workers with organizing.

The resolution charges that Amazon "exploits its employees, contractors, and employees of contractors via: wage theft, fraudulent classification, intense production quotas, dehumanizing work environments, unsafe workplaces and production standards, low wages, high turnover, no voice on the job, lack of job security and outsourced jobs."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, workers at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., voted against signing up with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Prior to the vote, President Joe Biden said that workers at the facility should be able to make their own choices about whether to join a union.

The union later filed objections about the company's conduct during the election.

After the vote, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant must "do better by its employees."

"While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees -- a vision for their success," he said in his final letter to holders as chief executive.

Last year, Amazon fired a worker who led a strike at the online retailing giant’s warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island over safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.