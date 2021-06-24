Cancel
Amazon Targeted by Teamsters in Union Drive

By Rob Lenihan
Declaring that Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report presented "a massive threat to working-class communities," the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Thursday passed a resolution to help organize employees at the retail giant.

Shares of the Seattle tech and online-retail titan, which just wrapped up its two-day Prime Day event this week, at last check were down 1.6% to $3,449.

"Amazon presents a massive threat to working-class communities and good jobs in the logistics industry,” Randy Korgan, the Teamsters' national director for Amazon, said in a statement.

“Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work."

Korgan said the Teamsters "have fought hard to create and protect worker standards in the warehouse and delivery industries for more than 100 years while helping build worker power before meaningful labor laws were in place."

"Amazon workers are calling for safer and better working conditions, and with today’s resolution, we are activating the full force of our union to support them," he said.

The initiative, called the Amazon Project, will create a special division within the union that will fund and assist Amazon workers with organizing.

The resolution charges that Amazon "exploits its employees, contractors, and employees of contractors via: wage theft, fraudulent classification, intense production quotas, dehumanizing work environments, unsafe workplaces and production standards, low wages, high turnover, no voice on the job, lack of job security and outsourced jobs."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April, workers at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., voted against signing up with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Prior to the vote, President Joe Biden said that workers at the facility should be able to make their own choices about whether to join a union.

The union later filed objections about the company's conduct during the election.

After the vote, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant must "do better by its employees."

"While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees -- a vision for their success," he said in his final letter to holders as chief executive.

Last year, Amazon fired a worker who led a strike at the online retailing giant’s warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island over safety conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Syosset, NYNewsday

Amazon agrees to use 100% union labor to build Syosset warehouse

The Amazon "last-mile" warehouse going up in Syosset will be built by about 250 workers — all of them members of unions, officials announced Friday. The $72-million project is among at least nine warehouses that Amazon plans for Long Island to deliver packages to customers’ doorsteps. The behemoth retailer will rent the 204,000-square-foot building in Syosset from two developers.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Amazon Sees Suppliers As Prime Targets For Ownership Stakes

Amazon is demanding that some suppliers grant the online retail giant the right to buy shares of their stock at, potentially, bargain prices. What the suppliers get in return are contracts with the eCommerce king. The Wall Street Journal reports that the online retailer has reached these kinds of deals...
BusinessForbes

Legacy Lost: Why Amazon FBA Brands Are More Attractive Acquisition Targets

Managing Partner of Global Wired Advisors - A Lower Middle Market Investment Bank focused on Ecommerce Heavy Consumer Products. Upon its inception, I don’t believe anyone could have prophesized the profound and disruptive impact Amazon’s business model would have. The e-commerce giant has continually evolved, implementing aggressive expansion strategies while developing robust yet incredibly efficient logistics infrastructure.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Grocery Item Is "Infested" with Bugs, According to Customers

It's so disappointing when you make a satisfying grocery trip, only to find days later at home that a food you bought is moldy, overripe, or has otherwise gone bad. Unfortunately, a group of Costco customers are sharing that they experienced just that, except their discovery is especially dismaying: When one Costco member shared this weekend that a member of their family has twice become "infested" with bugs from a particular Costco product, others weighed in with their own experiences. We've got the details.
Labor Issuesfreightwaves.com

A first: Teamsters union reaches agreement on contract with XPO

The Teamsters union has finally broken through with XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), reaching a contract agreement for the company’s Miami facility last week with rapid unanimous approval then being granted by the rank and file over the weekend. The contract between XPO and the Teamsters is historic in that it...
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Goldman Consumer and Wealth Mgmt Client Assets Up 20% YoY

Goldman Sachs’ consumer and wealth management business experienced robust growth in assets, which in turn helped the unit reach record net revenues. Net revenues in the unit hit a record $1.75 billion, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report. Although that was only slightly up from the $1.74 billion in the prior quarter, it was 22% higher year-over-year, Goldman says.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. June Budget Deficit Falls to $174 Billion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a June deficit of $174 billion, about a fifth of the June 2020 deficit of $864 billion, as a rebound in the labor market and an earlier tax deadline this year raised revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. Receipts for June jumped...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Piper Sandler Advises PTTGC On Acquisition Of Allnex From Advent

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("PTTGC") on its acquisition of Allnex, a leading global specialty chemical company focused on industrial coating resins, from Advent International for an enterprise value of €4.0 billion (c. U.S. $4.75 billion). The business has revenues of approximately €2 billion, EBITDA margin of 17-19%, and a global production network of 33 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in 18 countries, 23 research and technology facilities, and approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Allnex was originally formed from the combination of Cytec Coating Resins and Nuplex. The largest share of its production network is in Asia and corporate headquarters is in Frankfurt, Germany.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Full Forgiveness Of $6.3 Million Loan Under SBA Payroll Protection Program

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that it received full forgiveness of its Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan in the amount of approximately $6.3 million, which it had received pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") on April 23, 2020 and which was reported in a press release the same day. The Company was notified of the forgiveness on Friday, July 9, 2021 and it covers all principal and accrued interest. The accounting for the forgiveness will be reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements for fiscal year 2022.
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks waver...Prices surge higher...Boeing lowers target

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery’s trajectory to the Federal Reserve’s reaction.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheStreet

ALYI Builds Differentiated EV Business

Dallas, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) management today reported that even early progress with its recently initiated Electric Motorcycle pilot program in Kenya is generating results expected to set ALYI's EV business apart from the competition. "While we are excited about our...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Launches Online Charitable Swag

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is proud to announce today the launching of its e-commerce website, offering a selection of high quality charitable swag and accessories, the profits of which will be donated to children's charities 1.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

