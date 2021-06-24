Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With The Beachbody Company And Myx Fitness, Creating The Leading Subscription Health And Wellness Company For The Mass Market

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) ("Forest Road") today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed three-way business combination (the "Business Combination") with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC ("Beachbody") and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC ("Myx") at its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, June 24, 2021. The Business Combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021.

Holders of approximately 58.5% of Forest Road's issued and outstanding shares cast votes at the Special Meeting. Approximately 99.5% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting voted to approve the Business Combination.

As previously announced, the combined company will be named "The Beachbody Company, Inc." and its common stock and warrants are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new ticker symbols "BODY" and "BODY WS," respectively, on June 28, 2021.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from our stockholders. Today's vote marks an important milestone in Beachbody's mission to help more people achieve their goals and lead healthy and fulfilling lives. We look forward to supporting Beachbody as it furthers this mission as a public company, introducing many more people to its proven, at-home fitness and nutrition solutions," said Keith Horn, Chief Executive Officer of Forest Road.

A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed by Forest Road with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The Beachbody Company Group, LLC

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Beachbody is a worldwide leader in health and fitness, with a 22-year track record of creating innovative content and powerful brands. With 2.7 million paid digital fitness subscribers across two platforms, a nationwide peer-support system of over 400,000 influencers and coaches as of March 31, 2021, plus a premium portfolio of branded nutrition products, Beachbody is a leading holistic health and wellness company with over $1 billion in revenue projected in 2021. Beachbody, the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand platform and the fast-growing DTC platform Openfit, recently entered into a pending three-way merger agreement with Forest Road, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Myx, an at-home connected fitness platform, that will make it a public company. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC

Myx delivers a revolutionary and personalized solution for its members to make connected fitness part of their daily lives. The brand's cornerstone products, The MYX and The MYX Plus, offer professional-quality equipment at an affordable price, hundreds of on-demand classes, combined with expert coaching on a digital platform, designed to improve endurance, strength, mobility and flexibility. Using science-backed methods, Myx utilizes proprietary heart rate technology and cross-training, brought to life through positive coaching, to deliver lasting results. Myx is available starting at $1,299 with delivery nationwide in approximately one to three weeks depending on location and scheduling availability.

About Forest Road Acquisition Corp.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, raised $300 million in November 2020 and its securities are listed on the NYSE under the tickers "FRX," "FRX.U" and "FRX WS." The Forest Road team includes three former Disney senior executives — Tom Staggs, director and Chairperson of the Strategic Advisory Committee, Kevin Mayer, strategic advisor and Salil Mehta, Chief Financial Officer — and is strengthened by the strategic connectivity and deal-making expertise of directors, officers and strategic advisors like Shaquille O'Neal, Peter Schlessel, Keith Horn, Sheila Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III. For more information, please visit https://www.spacroadone.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Business Combination among Beachbody, Myx and Forest Road, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the Business Combination. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Forest Road's securities, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the effect of the Business Combination on Beachbody's or Myx's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (v) risks that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Beachbody or Myx, (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Beachbody, Myx or against Forest Road related to the merger agreement or the Business Combination, (vii) the ability to maintain the listing of the combined company's securities on a national securities exchange, (viii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Beachbody and Myx operate, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the business of Beachbody and Myx and changes in the combined capital structure, (ix) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (x) costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 discussed below and other documents filed by Forest Road from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Beachbody, Myx and Forest Road assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of Beachbody, Myx or Forest Road gives any assurance that Beachbody, Myx or Forest Road, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Forest Road filed the Registration Statement containing a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, which the SEC declared effective on May 27, 2021. Forest Road's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and documents incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, as these materials contain important information about Forest Road, Beachbody, and Myx and the Business Combination. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the Business Combination have been be mailed to stockholders of Forest Road as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination, which is May 6, 2021. Stockholders of Forest Road can also obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, the Registration Statement and other documents filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference therein, without charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Forest Road Acquisition Corp., 1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Keith L. Horn.

Participants in the Solicitation

Forest Road and its directors, executive officers and advisors may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Forest Road's stockholders with respect to the Business Combination. A list of the names of those directors, executive officers and advisors and a description of their interests in Forest Road is contained in the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Beachbody, Myx and their respective directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Forest Road in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Business Combination.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005935/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
814
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Sec#Myx Fitness Holdings#Forest Road#Llc Headquartered#Digital Fitness#Thebeachbodycompany Com#Llc Myx#Capital Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

RA'ANANA, Israel , July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd (the "Company"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,909,091 common units at a combined public offering price of $5.51, each consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $5.50 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination's Deep Conflicts And Wholly Insufficient Terms

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Indaba" or "we"), which is the largest unaffiliated shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report ("MDC" or the "Company"), today commented on the supplemental proxy materials issued by the Company in connection with its prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). Based on its analysis of MDC's disclosures, Indaba has concluded that the additional information released only reinforces that the transaction's recently revised terms continue to deprive unaffiliated shareholders of meaningful value. In particular, Indaba is highlighting the following:
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. Announces Special Meeting Date Set For July 27, 2021 To Approve Proposed Merger With Reservoir

Roth CH Acquisition II Co. ("ROCC") (Nasdaq: ROCC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to consider the previously announced merger agreement with Reservoir Holdings, Inc. ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), a leading independent music company, has been set for July 27, 2021. Stockholders of record as of July 7, 2021 (the "Record Date") are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Futuris Company Completes Acquisition of Health HR Inc.

Acquisition Marks Entrance Into Medical Staffing Vertical. FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, has successfully completed the acquisition of Health HR Inc. Health HR (HHR) is a South Florida...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

MSP Recovery to go public through merger with SPAC Lionheart Acquisition valuing company at $32.6 billion

MSP Recovery LLC is now set to go public after the company, which specializes in Medicare Secondary Payer recovery rights, announced an agreement Monday to be acquired by special purpose acquisition company Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that would value the combined company at about $32.6 billion. Lionheart shares are indicated up nearly 9% in premarket trading. The deal is expected to generate proceeds of up to $230 million of cash, which will be used to fund operations and growth. Once the deal is completed, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, MSP...
Santa Clara, CAdesign-reuse.com

Achronix and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp Mutually Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement

Santa Clara, Calif. – July 12, 2021 – Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACE) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition company focused on the Industrial and Information Technology sectors, today announced that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement (“Agreement”), effective immediately.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II Announces Stockholder Approval Of Business Combination With Sunlight Financial

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , today announced the business combination (the "Business Combination") between Spartan and Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, was approved by Spartan's stockholders, with the Business Combination supported by 97% of the shares of Spartan voted at the special meeting of Spartan stockholders ("Special Meeting").
BusinessBusiness Insider

MindMed Announces Partnership with Datavant, a Leading Health Data Connectivity Company

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, and Datavant, Inc. ("Datavant"), a leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, announced a partnership through which MindMed will use Datavant's privacy-protecting technology to link MindMed's clinical trial data to external data from both clinical and real-world sources. MindMed plans to use Datavant's linking technology across various stages of the drug lifecycle including discovery, clinical development, and commercialization.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Planet to Become Publicly Traded Company through Merger with dMY IV

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Planet Labs Inc. (“Planet”), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE: DMYQ) (“dMY IV”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Planet will become a publicly-traded company. Upon closing, the combined company will retain the Planet name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PL.” The transaction values Planet at a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.8 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessparabolicarc.com

Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor Fitzgerald’s CF Acquisition Corp. V

Proven leader in Earth Observation with vertically integrated platform, differentiated technology, and 17 commercial satellites in orbit, representing more capacity than the next four1 Earth Observation companies combined. Satellogic seeks to remap the entire surface of the Earth daily in sub-meter resolution and at an affordable price-point, creating unprecedented commercial...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Mosaic Companies Announces Acquisition of Walker Zanger and Opustone, Creating an Industry Leader in Luxury Natural and Engineered Stone Slabs and Tiles

Acquisitions position Mosaic to leverage market leading design and best-in-class sourcing to expand industry reach. Mosaic Companies (“Mosaic”) today announces the acquisitions of Walker Zanger and Opustone, industry-leading distributors of luxury natural and engineered stone slabs and tiles in the North American market. Mosaic is the holding company that also...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Furniture Subscription Company Furlenco Raises $140 Mn Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Furniture subscription company Furlenco on Monday announced that it has raised $140 million in a mix of debt and equity, as part of its latest funding round led by Zinnia Global Fund.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Press

The Parent Company Provides Update on Potential Mercer Park Acquisition Corp. Private Placement

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), today announced that its previously announced conditional agreement to complete a $50 million strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") in GH Group, Inc. ("Glass House"), through a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., has been terminated by the parties effective today and the Strategic Investment will not be completed at this time. Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, recently merged with Glass House. The Parent Company will consider future partnership opportunities as Glass House purchases and completes the retrofit of its greenhouse cultivation facility in southern California.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Inspirato, The Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

DENVER, Colo. – Inspirato LLC (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“Thayer”) (Nasdaq: TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ISPO.”
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Aker Solutions And AF Gruppen Join Forces To Create A Leading Global Offshore Decommissioning And Recycling Company

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aker Solutions and AF Gruppen have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to merge the two companies' existing offshore decommissioning operations into a 50/50 owned company with the goal of creating a leading global player for environmentally friendly recycling of offshore assets. By establishing a pure, focused player dedicated to unleashing global decom potential, the parties will make a significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition of the offshore sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy