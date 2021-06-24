Cancel
MURAL CEO Mariano Suarez-Battan Named An EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Mariano Suarez-Battan, co-founder and CEO at MURAL , has been selected among 24 finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Northern California Region Award . Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Suarez-Battan co-founded MURAL in 2011 to give teams a secure, digital workspace to collaborate visually from anywhere. When the pandemic accelerated the need for team's to ideate and create while working remotely, visual collaboration went mainstream . MURAL responded to this surge in demand by raising $118M in Series B funding to better support customers through growing the MURAL team and further advancing the platform. The company also began offering its software for free to qualifying nonprofits , educators, and students .

Today, MURAL leads the market with best-in-class security and facilitator features that help teams collaborate using 200+ goal-oriented templates, digital sticky notes, images, diagrams, drawings, and more. The company supports nearly 80 percent of Fortune 100 across product, consulting, leadership, sales, and customer success at global enterprises including IBM, USAA, Atlassian, Intuit, and Autodesk.

"Teams at the world's largest enterprise and financial services organizations have found ways to collaborate from anywhere. They're ideating, creating, and providing space for everyone to participate — and they're using MURAL to help," said Suarez-Battan. "This recognition reinforces the importance of our mission to transform how teams work."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4, 2021, and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum ® . The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America.

In the Northern California Region, sponsors also include SolomonEdwards and Woodruff Sawyer.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY PrivateAs Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EYEY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

ABOUT MURAL‍MURAL is the leading digital workspace for visual collaboration in the enterprise. Teams depend on the MURAL® platform to understand and solve problems and build consensus using visual methods. More than an online whiteboard, the MURAL platform enables innovation at scale by providing a workspace for everything from product strategy and planning to leading immersive workshops using agile and design thinking methodologies. Industry-leading teams at companies including IBM, IDEO, Autodesk, Intuit, GitHub, and Atlassian use the MURAL platform to work together—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mural-ceo-mariano-suarez-battan-named-an-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2021-northern-california-region-award-finalist-301319694.html

SOURCE MURAL

