Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Michles & Booth Founder Marcus J. Michles II Named To 2021 Super Lawyers®

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Marcus J. Michles II of Michles & Booth has been chosen for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, a highly respected legal ranking guide developed by the Thomson Reuters subsidiary of the same name.

At Michles & Booth, Attorney Michles serves as managing partner. Prior to founding the Florida firm, he was a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division, Third Special Forces Group and the First Special Operations Command. There, he often worked as lead trial counsel for classified federal government trials. When he returned to civilian life, he took on a job as a defense lawyer for medical professionals accused of malpractice. He realized he could help far more people if he worked on the other side of the courtroom; thus, Michles & Booth was born. To date, Attorney Michles has won some of the top medical malpractice verdicts in Northwest Florida.

For his success in representing injured Florida residents, Attorney Michles was listed in 2021 Super Lawyers® for the following practice areas in Pensacola:

  • Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
  • Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff

This year marks yet another year of acclaim for Attorney Michles—he was also chosen for Super Lawyers® from 2006 to 2018 and in 2020. He is recognized by The National Trial Lawyers and American Inns of Court, among others, and is a Board-Certified Civil Trial Specialist by the Florida Bar.

No more than 5% of all U.S. practicing attorneys pass final selection for Super Lawyers® each year. This is due to the rigorous multiphase selection process each and every attorney must go through to obtain a listing, which comprises the following:

  • Third-party nomination
  • Independent review by Super Lawyers®
  • Blue Ribbon Review by top-rated attorneys

Thus, not only does Super Lawyers® recognize attorneys with objectively impressive careers, it also requires these attorneys to hold the respect of their peers. Designed to be a practical guide for those seeking legal counsel, it lists a representative number of attorneys from small, medium, and large firms who serve clients in over 70 areas of legal practice.

Michles & Booth is a premier plaintiff's trial law firm that serves clients throughout the state of Florida, with offices in Pensacola, Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, and Tampa. Its attorney team is known for taking on all types of complex cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and Social Security Disability Insurance. To learn more about how Michles & Booth can help you, visit michlesbooth.com . To visit Super Lawyers®, go to superlawyers.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michles--booth-founder-marcus-j-michles-ii-named-to-2021-super-lawyers-301319681.html

SOURCE Michles & Booth, P.A.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
815
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Medical Malpractice#Thomson Reuters#The U S Army#American Inns Of Court#The Florida Bar#Super Lawyers#Blue Ribbon Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateTampa Bay News Wire

Super Lawyers Names Five Bryant Miller Olive P.A. Attorneys to its 2021 Florida Super Lawyers List

The five BMO attorneys selected to the 2021 Florida Super Lawyers list are James Crosland, Esq. (16th year selected as a Super Lawyer), David Miller, Esq. (12th year selected as a Super Lawyer), Alan Zimmet, Esq. (sixth year selected as a Super Lawyer), Denise Heekin, Esq. (third year selected as a Super Lawyer), and Ellie Neiberger, Esq. (first year selected as a Super Lawyer). Neiberger was selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2015–2019.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Attorney Daniel Del Rio Selected To 2021 Super Lawyers®

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner of Del Rio & Caraway, P.C. Daniel Del Rio has been acclaimed with selection to the 2021 Northern California Super Lawyers® list for his outstanding work in Sacramento, California in the following areas of legal practice:. Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Personal...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Bernhardt And Metzger Honored As 2021 Florida Super Lawyers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins members Peter M. Bernhardt and John T. Metzger have been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers as among the top attorneys in Florida. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers. Bernhardt...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Super Lawyers® Selects 3 Kershaw, Cook & Talley Attorneys For 2021 Edition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kershaw, Cook & Talley is a complex litigation and personal injury practice, nationally recognized for its groundbreaking work on behalf of individuals injured by negligence. The latest of this acclaim comes from Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters company, which has recognized three of the firm's attorneys in its 2021 register for the area of Sacramento:
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Super Lawyers® Lists Bostwick, Peterson In 2021 Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson of Bostwick & Peterson, LLP have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers®, marking an 18 th year of acclaim for Bostwick and a 16 th year for Peterson. A Thomson Reuters subsidiary, Super...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

David A. Domina Selected To Super Lawyers® Guide For 15th Consecutive Year

OMAHA, Neb., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Domina Law Group David A. Domina has been listed in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers® for his premier advocacy skills in Omaha, Nebraska in the following categories:. Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Civil Litigation: Plaintiff. Business Litigation. Defective Products Litigation.
California StatePosted by
TheStreet

Chuck Caraway Earns 2021 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars Acclaim

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Charles "Chuck" Caraway, partner of Del Rio & Caraway, P.C., has earned Rising Stars recognition for a fifth consecutive year due to his premier legal advocacy in Sacramento, California. In the 2021 edition, he was recognized in the category of " Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff."
LawPosted by
The Press

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Earns 5 Spots in Northern California's Super Lawyers® List for 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yearly Super Lawyers® publication for Northern California has been released, and local law firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is proud to announce the inclusion of 5 of its team members. While any lawyer can be nominated for the award, only 5% of practicing lawyers in any given region are honored each year. This year's listees include Bay Area attorneys:
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Mike Hilgers named Super Lawyer

Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce firm founder, Michael Hilgers, was named 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyer, an honor for lawyers across the country who have reached high achievements and standards within their respective fields. Only 5% of attorneys in the Great Plains region receive this distinction. Super Lawyers...
TV & Videosskooknews.com

O’Connor Law’s Attorneys named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

O’Connor Law has announced that Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a Super Lawyer and Attorney Valeen D. Hykes and Attorney James M. O’Connor have received the honor of Rising Stars. Attorney Michael J. O’Connor has been named a 2021 Super Lawyer for Workers’ Compensation. Attorney O’Connor was first...
Milwaukee, WIWisconsin Law Journal

Brianna Meyer named president of Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association board

Brianna Meyer, an attorney at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, has been named president of the Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association’s board of directors. Meyer is an associate at the Milwaukee-based firm who practices criminal defense, civil litigation, school law matters and special-educational issues. She’s a 2017 graduate of Marquette University Law School.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Jonathan Perkins Receives Super Lawyers Selection for 2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jonathan Perkins has been chosen as a Super Lawyer for 2021. Super Lawyers is a rating given to about 5% of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

RMO LLP's Scott Rahn And Matthew Baker Named Top Litigators In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Founding and Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn, and Partner Matthew Baker have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Los Angeles business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication says litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Hill

TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer

TikTok has reportedly named longtime Microsoft legal worker Matthew Penarczyk to work as its top layer for the Americas. A spokesperson for TikTok told Bloomberg Law that Penarczyk will be the top layer in the U.S. and broader Americas region, including South America. According to Bloomberg, Penarczyk will be joining...
Lawlegalnews.com

Nessel's department staff named 2021 Women Lawyers Stars by WLAM, Mid-Michigan Region

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is recognizing outstanding staff members recently named 2021 Women Lawyer Stars by the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan (WLAM), Mid-Michigan Region. At its annual meeting, the WLAM chapter recognizes the dedication and service of women lawyers practicing in the region who have been honors over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy