NBA News: Team USA 12-Man Roster Set For Tokyo Olympics

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Los Angeles Lakers decimated by injuries during the 2020-21 season, the team can finally look forward to a proper offseason of rest and recovery after bowing out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both suffered injuries that kept them out for nearly half of the regular season, with Davis injuring his groin that hobbled him in their series against the Phoenix Suns.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Nba Playoffs#Nba News#Team Usa#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns
