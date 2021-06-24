Cancel
Cancer

Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., To Lead Operations At NCI-Designated Albert Einstein Cancer Center

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

BRONX, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Albert Einstein Cancer Center (AECC), Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Montefiore Health System announced that Lauren Hackett, M.P.A., has been appointed the deputy director of administration of AECC and associate vice president of cancer medicine at Montefiore Medicine. Ms. Hackett, who is currently the chief operating officer at the Allen Institute, will assume her new roles in August 2021.

"Lauren's unique skills will help us advance our operations and usher in a new era at the cancer center." Edward Chu

"Lauren has truly distinguished herself in senior administrative leadership roles at top NCI-designated cancer centers and non-profit organizations around the country," said Edward Chu, M.D., M.S.S., director of AECC; vice president of cancer medicine at Montefiore Medicine; and professor of medicine and of molecular pharmacology, and the Carol and Roger Einiger Professor of Cancer Medicine at Einstein. "She has more than two decades of experience as a mission-driven executive and is accomplished at bringing diverse people and teams together to create and maximize the organizational capabilities of complex, collaborative research institutions. Lauren's unique skills will help us advance our operations and usher in a new era at the cancer center."

At AECC, Ms. Hackett will have oversight and authority over the administrative team and structure, running all aspects of its operations. A key part of her role is partnering with the senior leaders at AECC, Einstein, and Montefiore to align and implement strategic priorities across its cancer enterprise.

As COO at the Allen Institute, a private, non-profit research institute in Seattle, WA, she led the Institute through the COVID-19 pandemic and co-developed the Institute's comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative. She also partnered with colleagues to integrate scientific strategy and planning efforts throughout administration and operations teams across the Institute.

Previously, Ms. Hackett served for more than seven years as the executive director for administration and chief business officer at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center (VICC) in Nashville, TN. Under her leadership, she played an integral role in supporting the translation of discovery research into clinical practice at Vanderbilt and helped to transform VICC into one of the elite cancer centers in the U.S. She also served as the executive director for administration at NYU Cancer Institute for seven years and held similar roles with the Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center. Additionally, she was the director of sponsored programs at Rockefeller University.

Ms. Hackett continues to serve on numerous NCI-designated cancer centers' external advisory boards as well as peer-review site visit teams and committees for the NCI.

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier centers for research, medical education and clinical investigation. During the 2020-21 academic year, Einstein is home to 721 M.D. students, 178 Ph.D. students, 109 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and 265 postdoctoral research fellows. The College of Medicine has more than 1,900 full-time faculty members located on the main campus and at its clinical affiliates. In 2020, Einstein received more than $197 million in awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This includes the funding of major research centers at Einstein in aging, intellectual development disorders, diabetes, cancer, clinical and translational research, liver disease, and AIDS. Other areas where the College of Medicine is concentrating its efforts include developmental brain research, neuroscience, cardiac disease, and initiatives to reduce and eliminate ethnic and racial health disparities. Its partnership with Montefiore, the University Hospital and academic medical center for Einstein, advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments and therapies that benefit patients. Einstein runs one of the largest residency and fellowship training programs in the medical and dental professions in the United States through Montefiore and an affiliation network involving hospitals and medical centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and on Long Island. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.org, read our blog, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook , and view us on YouTube.

About Montefiore Health SystemMontefiore Health System is one of New York's premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 11 hospitals, including the Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and close to 200 outpatient care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauren-hackett-mpa-to-lead-operations-at-nci-designated-albert-einstein-cancer-center-301319696.html

SOURCE Albert Einstein College of Medicine

