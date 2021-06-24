Cancel
'Blacklist' Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits Series After Eight Seasons

By Jordan Moreau
Laredo Morning Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear Blacklisters: I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave ‘The Blacklist.’ I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head,” he wrote on Twitter.

