Pueblo, CO

Walmart offering free classes in Pueblo for career and personal development

Pueblo Chieftain
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuebloans now have access to a new educational resource to learn or build on important life skills through an unexpected source — the local Walmart. The multinational retail corporation recently announced that its Training Academy at the Walmart Supercenter in Pueblo West — one of three such academies in Colorado — will soon offer free courses on career and personal development, including things like personal finance, technology, career advancement, how to purchase a home or car and natural disaster preparation.

