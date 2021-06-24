Walmart offering free classes in Pueblo for career and personal development
Puebloans now have access to a new educational resource to learn or build on important life skills through an unexpected source — the local Walmart. The multinational retail corporation recently announced that its Training Academy at the Walmart Supercenter in Pueblo West — one of three such academies in Colorado — will soon offer free courses on career and personal development, including things like personal finance, technology, career advancement, how to purchase a home or car and natural disaster preparation.www.chieftain.com
