Data Center Construction Market In Southeast Asia To Grow By $ 3.61 Billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center construction market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow by USD 3.61 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the data center construction market in Southeast Asia in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

to mitigate future crisis situations. Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Data Center Construction Market In Southeast Asia Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers data center solutions, that are space-saving, time-saving, energy-saving, cost-saving, and infinitely scalable.

AECOM

AECOM offers data center and mission-critical facilities, that cover a wide range of roles and responsibilities, from conducting site evaluation surveys to serving as lead consultant on design and project management.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc offers data center solutions such as Eaton s Visual Capacity Optimisation Manager (VCOM), an intuitive remote monitoring and management software that provides business intelligence from both IT and facilities power infrastructure.

Data Center Construction Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

The data center construction market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Geography

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of South-East Asia

Construction Components

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

Consulting And Other Services

Integrating Software

The data center construction market in Southeast Asia is driven by the increase in investment in data centers. In addition, the rise in IoT solutions is expected to trigger the data center construction market in Southeast Asia toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the data center construction market in Southeast Asia, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70623

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

Data Center Construction Market in Western Europe- The data center construction market size in Western Europe is segmented by construction type (electrical construction, general construction, and mechanical construction) and geography (the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the rest of Western Europe). Download FREE Sample Report

Data Center Cooling Market in Southeast Asia- The data center cooling market in Southeast Asia is segmented by technique (liquid-based cooling and air-based cooling), architecture (room cooling and rack and row cooling), cooling system (air conditioners, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others), and geography ( Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/data-center-construction-market-industry-in-southeast-asia-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/data-center-construction-market-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by--3-61-billiontechnavio-301319643.html

SOURCE Technavio