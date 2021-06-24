Cancel
TV Series

'The Upshaws' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Joe Otterson
Laredo Morning Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first season of the multi-cam comedy debuted on the streamer in May. The new season will feature 16 half-hour episodes, an increase from 10 in the first season. “We are so excited we get to bring this amazing show back for a second season,” said Regina Hicks, the show’s co-creator and co-showrunner. “And thankful that Netflix saw and felt all the love we got for this wonderful family. Looking forward to bringing more Upshaws’ joy to all who fell in love with them.”

