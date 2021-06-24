Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Basketball Tournament Announces 99designs By Vistaprint As Official Design And Marketing Partner

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised live on ESPN, today announced that 99designs by Vistaprint will serve as the event's official Design and Marketing Partner for 2021.

99designs by Vistaprint will offer a wide array of design and branding opportunities for TBT's franchises, giving all teams competing in the event the necessary tools to build and improve upon their business operations. General managers will work closely with Vistaprint marketing experts to help cultivate team identities, utilizing 99designs by Vistaprint's global design community to create custom logos that will be prominently displayed during the broadcast of teams' games, on all merchandising opportunities, and on the teams' webpage. TBT teams will also have the ability to consult with Vistaprint on marketing strategies, creating tailor-made plans to help each franchise better promote themselves as they compete on a national stage.

"When we dreamed up TBT ten years ago, one of our first initiatives was getting a logo from 99designs," said TBT Founder and CEO Jon Mugar. "It's a great resource for small businesses and we know it will be a valuable one for our teams. TBT is a 365-day-a-year journey for many of our general managers, and this partnership with 99designs by Vistaprint will give them many tools as they build their franchises from the ground up."

"Basketball and great branding are almost synonymous," said Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs by Vistaprint. "Iconic logos have played a huge role in turning basketball into the cultural phenomenon it is today. That's why combining the transformative power of great design from our creative community with the passion of TBT's teams has been so exciting to watch unfold."

More than 30 teams have already consulted with 99designs by Vistaprint on design related ideas, using the tools given to them to help grow their franchises by launching successful online stores with freshly branded merchandise. You can see all the new and refreshed TBT team logos at www.99designs.com/thebasketballtournament.

"After several years of running the Golden Eagles, we felt as though we needed a fresh approach to the branding of the team" said general manager Dan Fitzgerald of the 2020 TBT champion Golden Eagles. "TBT consulted with 99designs by Vistaprint, and they helped us develop a logo that better suited the identity that we want for the franchise going forward. Along with the marketing advice they provided, we're really excited to continue to grow the Golden Eagles brand as we usher in a new era for the team."

TBT will compete in five cities throughout the U.S. this summer, starting July 16 and culminating in a $1 million winner-take-all championship game on August 3. 99designs by Vistaprint will also enhance the in-game experience by providing custom lanyards, stickers, pop-up displays and other promotional signage on-site for fans attending games.

All TBT games can be seen on the ESPN networks, and 99designs by Vistaprint will have multiple in-broadcast features throughout TBT's record 50 hours of linear television coverage.

About The Basketball Tournament

The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure on ESPN, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT's eighth season, visit www.thetournament.com

About 99designs by Vistaprint

With a worldwide community of more than 150,000 talented freelance designers, 99designs by Vistaprint™ is the global creative platform that makes it easy for small businesses to work with creative experts and build their brand through custom, memorable design.

Vistaprint is the marketing and design partner to millions of small businesses around the world, empowering each one to live their dreams. For more than 20 years, we have helped small businesses look and feel credible through high-quality marketing products and solutions that include signage, logo apparel, promotional products, face masks, flyers, postcards, business cards, websites and digital marketing. With Vistaprint, small businesses are able to create and customize their marketing with easy-to-use digital tools and design templates, or by receiving expert graphic design support. In 2020, Vistaprint acquired 99designs to expand its design offering via a worldwide community of more than 150,000 talented freelance designers to make it easy for designers and clients to work together to create designs they love. Vistaprint is focused on making great marketing and design accessible to every small business owner, allowing them to create a cohesive brand image for use in-store, online and on-the-go. To learn more, visit: www.vistaprint.com. Vistaprint is a Cimpress company (Nasdaq: CMPR).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005922/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
815
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logo Design#Vistaprint#Espn#99designs#Tbt Founder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Boaz, ALSand Mountain Reporter

Jacob Morgan records ace during DAR Basketball Golf Tournament

Boaz resident Jacob Morgan recorded the first hole in one of his career Monday, acing the Par 3 third hole at Gunter's Landing while playing in the DAR Basketball Tournament. Morgan used an 8-iron on the hole, which measures 145 yards. The ace was witnessed by Mason Rogers, Mark Hudgins,...
Hoover, ALhooversun.com

Finley Center hosts three Adidas youth basketball tournaments

The Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this month is hosting three Adidas high school and youth basketball tournaments featuring some of the top players from across the country. Adidas’ exclusive basketball Amateur Athletic Union program, 3 Stripes Select Basketball, on Thursday started a tournament that will feature more...
NBAspectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Expo Center bouncing again with massive basketball tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Tucker Neale is a popular man this week in Louisville. The former college basketball player — he once led the nation in scoring and still holds the Colgate University points record — and former NBA prospect has built a youth sports empire. Through his company, Ohiobasketball.com, Neale...
Basketballwcn247.com

A look at the Olympic men's basketball tournament

With top NBA players like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and more, the Americans have to be the favorite for gold once again. But the U.S. finished only seventh at the Basketball World Cup two years ago, albeit with a much different roster. Australia is desperate for a breakthrough medal, France has high medal hopes and Spain is the reigning World Cup champion.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Fnatic announce £30,000 Warzone streamer tournament

British esports organisation Fnatic has announced the Moonryde Invitational, a European Call of Duty: Warzone tournament featuring 35 teams consisting of ‘top streamers’. The £30,000 tournament, set to take place on July 22nd, will be presented by Fnatic’s global partner Jack Link’s, a US-based Beef Jerky snack firm. The Moonryde...
Video GamesSiliconera

Official Guilty Gear Strive Online Tournament Announced

Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear Strive will have an official online tournament. Dubbed Guilty Gear Duel Online, the event will take place from July 22 to July 23, 2021. The tournament will have support for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game at the event. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
NBAAZFamily

Winners of Native American basketball tournament get NBA Finals tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 400 basketball games will be played in the gyms at Camelback High School in Phoenix this week. While the championship games for the boys and girls teams in the Native American Basketball Invitational are usually at Phoenix Suns Arena, there was a change of plans.
Video Gamescryptopotato.com

Polygon and Community Gaming Partner to Provide Scalable Esports Tournaments

Polygon has collaborated with Community Gaming to allow developers to take advantage of enhanced scalability while organizing tournaments. Gaming developers employing the services of Community Gaming will be able to take advantage of enhanced scalability through a new collaboration with the popular blockchain-based Layer 2 protocol – Polygon. Community Gaming...
NBAWPBF News 25

Puerto Rican basketball players train in Jupiter ahead of tournament

JUPITER, Fla. — Twenty basketball players ages 15 and 16 with La Factory traveled from across Puerto Rico as they prepare to play in the AAU World Championship. On Monday, the team had the opportunity to train at the new Perseverance Training Center. “I mean, I love it,” said Reyko...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Five former Arizona Wildcats set to play in The Basketball Tournament

In back-to-back summers, several former Arizona Wildcats will take part in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single-elimination basketball tournament with a $1 million cash prize for the winning team. The 64-team tournament will feature former Pac-10 Player of the Year Derrick Williams (L.A. Cheaters), Brandon Randolph (Mental Toughness), Rawle...
CelebritiesKATU.com

Celebrity Designer Nate Berkus Partners with Blue Bunny

Summer just wouldn’t be the same without ice cream parlors. That’s why Blue Bunny is helping parlors—the heart of fun in many communities—get back on their feet after a tough year. Celebrity designer and ice cream fanatic Nate Berkus joined us to share more about the search to find deserving parlors.
Brush, COFort Morgan Times

Brush Parks and Rec Week: Kids enjoy basketball, wiffle ball tournaments

Brush kicked off the beginning of their Parks & Rec Week on Monday, July 12, with a three-on-three basketball tournament, followed by a wiffle ball tournament at Sunset Park. Every day of the week, from July 12 through July 17, Brush is offering fun activities and events for the community to enjoy. Kids showed up with their members of three teams eager to participate in the basketball tournament Monday morning.
Richmond, VANBC12

Rams, Spiders among those teaming up for The Basketball Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one time or another, VCU and Richmond alumni have put togethers their own teams for The Basketball Tournament. This year, Bleed Virginia will cover many programs from throughout the commonwealth, including the Rams and Spiders. VCU products Marcus Evans, Issac Vann and Corey Douglas are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy