Blumhouse TV, ITV America Ink Exclusive Deal for Unscripted Programming

In what looks to be an example of HBO's loss being Apple TV+ and the Lovecraft Country creator's gain, Misha Green has signed an overall deal with the streaming service to create and develop small screen projects for a global audience. In what marks the first overall deal for the filmmaker, the news comes after reports Green was being pursued in an "extremely competitive situation" by a number of studios and streaming services. The news comes a week after HBO announced that it would not be moving forward on the second season of Green's award-winning series. Over the days that followed, Green would share excerpts from the Season 2 "bible" to give fans a sense of the direction the series would've taken and make copies of the series' scripts available for download.