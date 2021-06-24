Nice to eat you: 'Werewolves Within' is a cheerful horror comedy

Werewolves Within, which debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, is to date the only video game adaptation that I have ever enjoyed. Well, that’s a lie because Super Mario Brothers rules, but I’m also saying that off the memory of seeing it when I was nine years old. Werewolves Within is based on the Ubisoft VR game of the same name. It’s also a twist on the classic party card game Werewolf and its multiple impersonations. I was happy to talk to the writer of Werewolves Within, Mishna Wolff. This is her debut screenplay and it’s truly a winner. She creates a great ensemble of characters that make you care about them and fear for them when all hell breaks loose. I can’t wait to see what she does next for the big screen. I’m also going to go back and check out her book I’m Down. She’s a great writer and I really enjoyed our conversation. Hope you do too!