Tornado Sirens ‘Inadvertently' Go Off in Schaumburg, Other NW Suburbs, Officials Say
Residents in several northwestern suburbs are being assured that no severe weather threat currently exists after tornado sirens "inadvertently" sounded Thursday afternoon. Police departments in Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and Hoffman Estates all reported that the sirens had sounded just after 1 p.m. Thursday, but according to a social media post from the National Weather Service, there are no current tornado warnings, and the sirens were “inadvertently” set off:www.nbcchicago.com
