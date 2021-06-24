Tornado Sirens ‘Inadvertently' Go Off in Schaumburg, Other NW Suburbs, Officials Say

Chicago is set to update its travel advisory Tuesday, likely to add some states back as certain areas across the U.S. see a rise in coronavirus cases. "We are doing very well right now here in Chicago but across the whole U.S., you know, cases actually are up a little bit, right, they're up 5 to 10% across the whole country," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live broadcast last Tuesday.