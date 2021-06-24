Cancel
Schaumburg, IL

Tornado Sirens ‘Inadvertently' Go Off in Schaumburg, Other NW Suburbs, Officials Say

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in several northwestern suburbs are being assured that no severe weather threat currently exists after tornado sirens "inadvertently" sounded Thursday afternoon. Police departments in Schaumburg, Mount Prospect and Hoffman Estates all reported that the sirens had sounded just after 1 p.m. Thursday, but according to a social media post from the National Weather Service, there are no current tornado warnings, and the sirens were “inadvertently” set off:

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

