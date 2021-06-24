Cancel
Paul Wight Still Wants a Matchup With Shaquille O’Neal

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article– While speaking to The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone, AEW’s Paul Wight spoke about still wanting a celebrity matchup with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. Earlier this year, O’Neal did work a tag team match on AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The matchup was teased before in WWE, and Wight campaigned for it multiple times. However, it never materialized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

