Paul Wight Still Wants a Matchup With Shaquille O’Neal

What will it take to get Shaquille O'Neal in another Adam Sandler film? According to the basketball legend, a "petition" is what could do the trick. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com this past March, O'Neal revealed how he landed in four of Sandler's films over the years. But in a recent chat, the 49-year-old addressed how he might be able to squeeze into another one with the help of fans.