News broke on Tuesday that both WWE executive vice president of talent development Canyon Ceman and backstage producer Sonjay Dutt were gone from the company. But while the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer initially reported Ceman had departed, WWE personally reached out to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp to confirm he has not been released. Sapp wrote in a Twitter thread, "WWE reached out and they stated that Canyon Ceman has NOT been let go by WWE. There have been rumors circulating within WWE and the wrestling world over the last two days. We reached out to Canyon last night, as well as two WWE sources, and did not get a response until just now. We're told Ceman even asked WWE how to go about handling the inquiries of his status with WWE, but we didn't get a specific response from him.