Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEMINOLE AND CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Goldenrod, moving southwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo and Winter Springs.