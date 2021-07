Tested toxicity in cosmetics.Designer/Virginia Watkins. Everyone strives to put on their best face every morning; but at what costs? According to a new study, over half of the cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada are made with some sort of toxic compound. At the University of Notre Dame researchers tested and found that several different types of commonly used makeup contained fluorine. A "forever chemical" that is also used in nonstick cookware, firefighters foams, and various other products.