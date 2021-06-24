Cancel
Easton, PA

Twin Rivers Tubing moving to the Easton side of the Delaware River

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
 19 days ago
A tubing business on the Delaware River is moving from Phillipsburg to the Easton side of the river. Twin Rivers Tubing recently signed a licensing agreement with Northampton County and its Department of Parks and Recreation to use land in Frost Hollow Overlook county park in Forks Township to access the river.

Easton, PA
