Adams County, WA

Family asks for help finding missing Wallaby in Adams County

KREM2
KREM2
 19 days ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. — An Othello family is making a public appeal for help in finding their missing Wallaby who was last seen in early June. Walter the Wallaby has been missing for about two-and-a-half weeks after the heavy barn door to his enclosure was found open by his family. Jamie Krueger, Walters owner and animal educator, said that five other animals were in the barn with him but he is the only one still missing.

