Killeen to offer additional rental assistance to residents negatively affected by COVID-19
Killeen residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 could soon see rental assistance funds from the city to help them pay past due rents and future payments. City Council members moved to approve an additional $304,800 in rental assistance funding Tuesday during a meeting at City Hall. The extra money comes from the Texas Department of House and Community Affairs, according to Tuesday’s council agenda.kdhnews.com
