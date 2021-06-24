Cancel
Killeen, TX

Killeen to offer additional rental assistance to residents negatively affected by COVID-19

By Xiana Fontno
Killeen Daily Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKilleen residents who were financially impacted by COVID-19 could soon see rental assistance funds from the city to help them pay past due rents and future payments. City Council members moved to approve an additional $304,800 in rental assistance funding Tuesday during a meeting at City Hall. The extra money comes from the Texas Department of House and Community Affairs, according to Tuesday’s council agenda.

