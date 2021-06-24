TV Show: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles: Season 2, Ep.8: Mr. Ferguson is ill Today

To put it simply and with as much blunt force as is needed: people do strange things when they’re high. The inspiration for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, gave way to the continuation of a story that was a huge surprise for many people since The Terminator was a box office hit, and became one of the gold standards for movies, as did its sequel, which shaped a few big cinematic advancements as well after its release. The second movie in the franchise is where a lot of people think that the whole thing should have stopped since T2 was such a great follow-up movie to the original that almost felt as though nothing that came after would be worth it. But the fact is that the inspiration for the second movie didn’t come just from the fact that the first movie was so great, it came while James Cameron was high on ecstasy and listening to a song by Sting that alluded to the fact that Russians loved their children too. And voila, the idea of the nuclear holocaust was somehow born from the fusion of those elements and the material that was already there to be used.