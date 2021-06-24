Cancel
TV Show: Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles: Season 2, Ep.8: Mr. Ferguson is ill Today

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 19 days ago

Two Mondays ago (sorry, I’ve been busy) Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Ep.8-Mr. Ferguson is ill Today aired and reminded me of a Quentin Tarantino film and Bret Easton Ellis’ The Rules of Attraction because you see the same story from all the main characters’ perspectives. Very cool. The shoot out at the end of Mr. Ferguson is ill Today was done well and Cameron with the shotgun against Cromartie was short but badass. I am a man however and one part of Mr. Ferguson is ill Today that stood out almost as much as the different perspectives was when Terminator Cameron takes off her jacket, “its hot out”, and gets really cozy with John Connor on his bed.

