SAN ANTONIO — Help provide thousands of underserved students with the school supplies they need to succeed in school!. The Stuff the Bus campaign is happening now to collect school supplies for kids in need across San Antonio and surrounding areas. Communities in Schools, in partnership with KENS 5 and H-E-B, is the non-profit organization behind this campaign. For more than 30 years, they have helped connect students and their families to needed resources like school supplies and school uniforms to more recent ones like counseling and emotional support.