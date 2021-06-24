Cancel
MeetingPlay and BizBash Partner on Hybrid Event Tech for BizBash at Connect Tampa

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. MeetingPlay, the leading technology company focused on creating innovative solutions for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, has teamed up with BizBash as the live events and media brand’s hybrid event technology partner for BizBash at Connect Tampa 2021, with MeetingPlay underwriting the cost of virtual education. The two companies will come together to empower event professionals with ideas, education and resources to create elevated events in the post-pandemic era, providing Super Bowl-caliber experiences for all attendees, both in-person and virtual. The partnership continues on the back of a successful partnership for the inaugural Virtual 2020 BizBash Event Style Awards.

