iCarly revival episode 5 air date: What do we know for now?

Are you curious to learn a little more about Unforgotten season 4 episode 2? First of all, it arrives on PBS next week!. In the premiere, we saw Cassie contemplate her future beyond the force, but the reality is that she can’t go away from it just yet. For starters, what would the show look like without her in this position? There’s also a pretty important case that she and Sunny need to focus on, and we’ve got a good feeling that this will be at the forefront of the remainder of the season. In episode 2 in particular, they are starting to realize that in order to get more answers on Walsh, they may need to go to the public.