iCarly revival episode 5 air date: What do we know for now?

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter today’s fun episode 4, what can you expect when it comes to episode 5 of the iCarly revival on Paramount+? We do have a few different things to get into here…. Let’s kick things off here with this: iCarly episode 5 will be coming to the streaming service next week. While it was nice to be able to dive into three episodes at once last week, that was just a one-time gig. It’s not something that, unfortunately, we’re going to be seeing a lot of moving forward. They wanted people to get on board the new version of the show and by and large, we think that they figured it out.

