Schools are busy all year long

Schools are very busy places. This is true in January as well as June!. Our custodians accomplish a tremendous amount of work over the summer. As a district, we encourage them to take as much vacation time as possible during the summer, so that it is not as disruptive to the day-to-day operations when school is in session. With that said, we also ask them to remove and clean everything from classrooms, extract carpets, polish floors, etc., in order to have a clean and healthy environment for our students.