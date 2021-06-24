Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Schools are busy all year long

By Todd Evans
sabethaherald.com
 19 days ago

Schools are very busy places. This is true in January as well as June!. Our custodians accomplish a tremendous amount of work over the summer. As a district, we encourage them to take as much vacation time as possible during the summer, so that it is not as disruptive to the day-to-day operations when school is in session. With that said, we also ask them to remove and clean everything from classrooms, extract carpets, polish floors, etc., in order to have a clean and healthy environment for our students.

www.sabethaherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Secondary School#Summer Music#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Tecumseh, OKcountywidenews.com

Tecumseh Schools Begins Preparations For Next School Year

Most of Monday's Tecumseh Board of Education meeting focused on routine items in preparation for the next school year, including the hiring of additional school personnel and approval of service contracts. Board members chose not to go into an executive session regarding personnel for the 2021-2022 school year. Without discussion,...
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Masks will be required for high schools at start of school year

High school students in Galt will start the 2021-22 school year in masks per Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, according to the Galt Joint Union High School District Board at its June 24 meeting. The board said that masks will be required on campus and on buses at the start of the school year, but that that requirement could change as guidelines are updated later in the year. The board noted that the district plans to start the 2021-22 school year Aug. 9; the school year will feature a full traditional schedule as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Park, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Back to School : Make us proud!

As summer comes to a close, many West Park families will be nervously preparing for the start of a new school year. While we welcome the reopening of our schools, we remain concerned about the pandemic and the health and well-being of our children, staff and teachers. Some learners are...
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun Co. Schools providing School Supplies this Year

This year the Rabun County School System will be providing school supplies for all students. You only need to provide a backpack for your student and on the first day of school, the school system will fill their backpack with the supplies they need to have a successful school year.
Charles County, MDWJLA

CCPS to offer all students free meals through next school year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All Charles County Public School (CCPS) students will be offered free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-22 school year. CCPS says this comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a waiver to provide free meals for children at school until next June. The first day of the school year for students is Monday, Aug. 30.
Bethpage, NYbethpagenewsgram.com

Bethpage’s top graduates went ‘All In’ for the 2020-21 school year

The Bethpage School District adopted the mantra of “All In” for the 2020-21 school year, representing the effort and dedication shown by students and staff to work through a year like no other. Bonnie Stern and Pawan Pitiranggon, the top two graduating students of the Class of 2021, are perfect examples of this ideal.
Educationthreeforksvoice.com

2021 All-School Reunion News

A meeting of the 2021 All-School Reunion Committee took place Tuesday, July 6, at the Methodist Church Annex. With only a little more than a week before the event, all plans were discussed in detail. A registration desk will be set up on the lawn of the John Q. Adams...
Politicswrmj.com

Schools Awaiting State Guidance For New School Year

What will school look like next year for K-12 students? Districts are waiting to hear what the State Board of Education will suggest when it comes to COVID protocols. Governor JB Pritzker says his administration is working now to formulate guidance for the upcoming year. Pritzker says he wants every...
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

School of Business, Department of Accounting and Business Law Hosts High School Students

School of Business, Department of Accounting and Business Law Hosts High School Students. In conjunction with the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA), Ithaca College faculty and staff introduced high school students to careers in Accounting. This year the two-day program was virtual, but next year we expect to host the students on campus. Students were exposed to interviewing skills, college admissions, financial aid, taxation, accounting research, and other information that would help them understand the value of a career in accounting. Thank you to Dr. Marie Blouin, Dean Alka Bramhandkar, Shana Gore, Jessica Kowalewski Dietrich, Dr. Margaret Shackell, Prof. Kari Smoker, and alums Michael Saccento and Garrett Wagner. To learn more about this program, visit https://www.nysscpa.org/nextgen/high-school-students/coap#sthash.NwzF89HL.dpbs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy