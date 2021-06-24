ThunderCat Technology Makes the 2021 Washington Technology Top 100 List

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. For the fifth year in a row, Kerry Peters, CEO and Co-founder of New View Strategies, was recognized with the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award for Business Applications. “I was holding my breath for the confirmation to be sent,” shared Kerry when she learned of her award. “Beyond the honor of being recognized by Microsoft for this elite designation, it is especially important to me as I am one of just a handful of women MVPs globally who are focused on Business Central / NAV. I’m very grateful to not only share with the community my expertise with Business Central / NAV, but also to provide encouragement for other dedicated women in our community who aspire to be recognized for their experience and leadership.”