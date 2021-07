Over the past couple of weeks, Walker Hayes’ lyrics about Applebee’s, Wendy’s frostys and cheap date nights on his track “Fancy Like” have blazed up several charts. According to Billboard, the track jumped from No. 37 to No. 10 this week on the Hot Country Songs chart, earning 4.7 million streams and 22,800 sold tracks during that tracking week. With “Fancy Like” landing at No. 10, it gives Hayes his second Hot Country Songs Top 10 following “You Broke Up With Me,” which went to No. 8 in 2018. This week also marks the track’s second on top of the Country Digital Song Sales chart, and it’s at No. 2 on Billboard’s all-genre Digital Song Sales chart and No. 51 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s also at No. 2 on Shazam’s country chart and has reached the pinnacle of iTunes’ all-genre Top Songs chart.