Mean Girls Gets a Tabletop Game Based on the Burn Book
Big Potato Games, the same company that produces The Blockbuster Party Game and other pop culture-themed tabletop games, has rolled out Mean Girls: The Party Game, which is designed to look like the notorious "burn book" from within the Tina Fey-written comedy classic. The game, which is marked for ages 14 and up, and for 4 or more players, encourages fans to "tear out a page of the burn book" so that they can make observations about other players. It's supposed to be anonymous, but of course the goal of the game is for other players to guess who you're writing about.comicbook.com
