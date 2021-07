As we were reminded last week, the fight about the politicization of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the tight squeeze the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is in is alive and well. While many, including the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, have argued to keep the CISA where it is and strengthen it, the right answer is to finally take the plunge — to separate cybersecurity from DHS and make CISA an independent agency.