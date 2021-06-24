Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vinyl Sustainability Council Announces +Vantage Vinyl™ Sustainability Verification Has Completed Pilot Phase

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, is pleased to announce its sustainability verification, +Vantage Vinyl™, has completed the pilot phase and will move into its operational program. +Vantage Vinyl is a voluntary, independent, third-party sustainability verification...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vantage#Pilot#Sustainability#Prweb#Vsc#Greencircle Certified#Vca#The Vinyl Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Environmentmusicconnection.com

Join Vinyl Sustainability Webinar

Media-Tech Business Forum will meet again for the next episode of its web series on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 am EST. This time it will be addressing vinyls and how they are more sustainable than you think. Hear from the environmental-minded record label, pressing plant, PVC supplier, a Vinyl Institute, and a professor who has proven that digital music leaves a bigger carbon footprint than physical media.
BusinessRideApart

Bridgestone Announces 100 Percent Sustainability Goal For 2050

In February, 2021, Michelin announced an extremely lofty goal for 2050: To create 100-percent sustainable tires. It turns out that our buddy Bibendum cares almost as much about what his company puts in the Earth as he does about telling us the tastiest restaurants to visit. Other tire companies are also shifting toward greater sustainability goals in 2021—at least, on paper. Would any other tire manufacturer step up and make such a bold statement, though?
Environmentdallassun.com

Almitra Sustainables to bring sustainable products

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): A step towards co-existence, Almitra Sustainables is excited to launch a new whole range of sustainable products in their collection. Their exclusive range of products includes Bamboo toothbrushes, Coconut Bowl, Coconut Fiber dish scrub and much more. The brand has also been working extensively...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Diversified Communications Announced Promotion of Whit Mitchell to CFO

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Today, Diversified Communications’ President & CEO Theodore Wirth promoted Whit Mitchell to Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell joined Diversified in 2013 and served as Corporate Vice President of Finance since 2018. He has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, his leadership was a critical part of Diversified Communications overcoming the recent pandemic.
Environmentsciencetimes.com

How To Print Sustainably: Switch to A Green Business Plan

The realities of climate change continue to impact businesses and lives throughout the world. Indeed, there has never been a more pressing need to switch to a greener lifestyle and business practice. By following logical steps in reducing unnecessary waste and expense in printing, you can make your business more...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Nexa3D Announces Availability of xWASH Smart Affordable and Sustainable Washer

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast polymer 3D printers, announced today the immediate commercial availability of xWASH, a new automated washer that works exclusively with its sustainable xCLEAN washing detergent to help manufacturers streamline, optimize, and scale their 3D printing and post-processing operations. The new xWash is a fully automated, smart cleaning washer that is designed to readily accept a full build plate from the company’s flagship NXE400 3D printer at volumes of up to 16 litters per print job. Customers using xWASH can experience significant post-processing cost reductions of as much as 75% compared with other post processing units and realize orders of magnitude throughput gains by producing consistent high-quality parts.
Environmentacs.org

Pilots Needed! Help Enhance the New Green and Sustainable Chemistry Modules

By Aurora Ginzburg, Ph.D., Education Program Specialist, ACS Green Chemistry Institute; and Jennifer MacKellar, Program Manager, ACS Green Chemistry Institute. In 2015 and 2020, the ACS GCI surveyed ACS members in higher education to evaluate the status of green and sustainable chemistry topics in the chemistry curriculum. The results from both surveys indicated substantial barriers to incorporating green and sustainable chemistry in the classroom. Some of the key findings in 2020 were:
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Aspen City Council discusses environmental health and sustainability

Aspen city staff presented to city council at a Tuesday work session about Aspen’s environmental health and a sustainability work plan. The purpose of the presentation was to provide information to aid council members in setting goals during an upcoming retreat. In alignment with the city of Aspen’s mission to...
Environmentbusinesstravelnews.com

Waves of Sustainability

We’ve been here before. Sustainability has previously dominated the discussion. Back in 2006, when the first real wave started to happen, companies rushed to develop their latest sustainability rhetoric. This was the time of “greenwash” where noise attracted attention, visuals mattered (exhibition booths had green-grass carpets) and the carbon offsetting wild-west was kick-started.
Lower Merion Township, PAMain Line Media News

Lower Merion Announces New Sustainability Manager

LOWER MERION – Lower Merion Township announced the hiring of Paloma Vila as the Township’s first sustainability manager, starting July 19. Vila holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Environmental Concentration from Temple University and a Master of Science in Sustainable Engineering from Villanova University. Vilas’ nine years...
Businessaithority.com

Salesforce Announces Issuance Of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Proceeds from $1 Billion offering to support investments in innovative projects that address global climate, equality and other social challenges. Salesforce the global leader in CRM, announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
Animalsblooloop.com

WAZA announces sustainability webinar series

The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), the global alliance of regional associations, national federations, and institutions, will be presenting a new webinar series dedicated to sustainability. The series will kick off on 14 July at 3 pm CEST with a webinar celebrating Plastic Free July. This global movement...
Arlington, TXHouston Chronicle

New Sustainable, Stylish Acoustical Solution announced by Fräsch

ARLINGTON, TX - Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, is pleased to debut its latest innovation in acoustical PET with the introduction of STRATAWOOD™. STRATAWOOD combines the high-performing acoustical capabilities of PET felt with the natural and pleasing aesthetic of wood. ARLINGTON,...
Politicsmyscottsvalley.com

Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan nears completion

Santa Margarita Groundwater Agency Board Meeting Recap: May & June 2021. Santa Margarita Groundwater Agency held board meetings Thursday, May 27, and Thursday, June 24, both of which were conducted via all-remote, web- and phone-based access due to the coronavirus prevention guidelines. The Board is working to develop the state-mandated Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP), aiming to complete a draft for review at the July 29, 2021, board meeting.
West University Place, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

West University council creates Sustainability Task Force, will identify environmental strategies

The city of West University Place has created a new Sustainability Task Force. The West University council voted 5-0 during its June 28 meeting to approve the creation of the citizen-run group, which will be responsible for identifying financially responsible environmental stewardship strategies, initiatives, and programs to eventually be considered by the City Council during the city’s annual budget process.
Portales, NMMySanAntonio

The City of Portales Automates Vendor Bid Management with vendor registry

PORTALES, N.M. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.

Comments / 0

Community Policy