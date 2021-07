What's up dance music fans? We hope you are grinding into the weekend and ready for some new music. Today, we are featuring no stranger to EDMsauce.com, Miilk, with his newest record featuring a remix from Method Man's Uh Huh. Who doesn't love a throwback to the best era of hip hop back into the 90's Miilk really shows off his genre specific trap / dub / bass style with the perfectly built risers, FX, and of course killer festival style bass influenced drops. The highlights of the track are definitely found within the drops that are perfectly chopped up with Method Man's lyrics. Miilk has definitely shown massive growth throughout 2021 with production ability, sound designs, and hard hitting tracks. This is for sure a record that can move a dancefloor at any given bass festival. Take a listen below and let us know what you think!