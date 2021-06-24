Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Woman Assaulted by Vehicle Occupants after Accident on Highway 37

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma County sheriff’s office is looking for two women who assaulted another after a traffic accident near the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 121. Tuesday afternoon, a woman accidentally rear ended another vehicle and pulled over to exchange information. The two women in the car that got rear ended exited their vehicle and began to attack the woman who rear ended them pulling her out of the car and demanding money. They kicked and punched her several times and stole several items from her before driving away. They were described as Black women around 20 years old, one of average build, the other thin and wearing brown-framed glasses. The suspects were driving a grey or silver Infiniti crossover or SUV.

