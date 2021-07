A few weeks ago, F9 opened to $70 million in its first weekend, more than any movie had made since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and Vin Diesel understandably took it as a very clear indicator that movie theaters are going to bounce back from COVID-19 and that holding F9 from getting dumped onto a streaming platform was the right move. It was hard to argue with that point, because it made more money than Godzilla Vs. Kong, for example, and we have no idea how much money, say, The Tomorrow War brought in for Amazon, but now Mickey Mouse has barged into the room to scream “Disney also made a lot of money! Pay attention to me!” while waving his little hands. And yes, fine, Disney also just made a lot of money, but you’ll have to take Disney’s word for it.