After a 15-month pandemic hiatus, the Seattle Chamber Music Society’s Summer Festival is finally “live” again — for four concerts, at least. A careful and partial return to Benaroya Hall for four, one-hour Sunday programs began Sunday in the hall’s Taper mainstage, with a concert that was both wonderful and weird. Wonderful for the quality of the music and the thrill of live performance, and weird for the tiny, well-spaced attendance for concerts that are usually jampacked in a much smaller venue, the Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya. (According to festival artistic director/violinist James Ehnes, Benaroya Hall regulations currently permit a maximum of only 400 listeners in the 2,500-seat Taper mainstage.)