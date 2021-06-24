Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Forest Park helps overcomes heat in St. Louis

Posted by 
Abdi Isaaq
Abdi Isaaq
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbgWG_0aeJx5Jd00
Forest Park Forever/Facebook

SAINT LOUIS, MN — During the summer season, the weather in St. Louis has peaked around 90 - 100 degrees with a drastic increase in heat and humidity. Still, outdoor activities are preferred as locals participate in several summer activities around the city. Forest Park is one of the local's favorite destinations in spending their summertime since Forest Park possessed lower temperature degrees than the rest of the city. What could be the reason behind it?

The city's environment consists mostly of buildings, concretes, asphalt streets with little to almost zero ground space to grow trees and plants. With such a combination, the city becomes easy to receive heat and deliver it to the surroundings, causing the heat island effect to occur.

Roman Fox, Superintendent of Horticulture at Forest Park Forever, has been developing Forest Park Forever into a more vibrant and eco-friendly environment that can reduce the heat and its effects on the city. With the help of the City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, he manages the Horticulture team that plants and maintains 150 flower beds in Forest Park. They care for about 490 of the 1,300 acres of the Park aiming at landscaping and young tree development.

The trees play an essential role in converting the sun's radiation and controlling the quality of air. Fox and the team maximize the potentials by increasing the number of trees planted around the Forest Park. There are estimately 45,000 trees in Forest Park.

Fox stated that most people haven't realized the tree's capability as the air filter. "A lot of folks don’t know that trees also act as big filters. Besides heat, they absorb several things that could be in our air, from toxins to minerals that we don’t want to reach high levels. They also help with water quality by managing, holding and protecting soil to prevent degradation and erosion.”

The sustainability and development of Forest Park plays important role in reducing the city's heat radiation and pollution, as well as providing good air quality and a greener environment.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Abdi Isaaq

Abdi Isaaq

Minneapolis, MN
81
Followers
94
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis area writer and thinker

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Park#Weather#Radiation#Horticulture#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Environment
Related
Falcon Heights, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

The annual Ice Cream Social returns to the Community Park in July

SAINT PAUL, MN — The Community Park invites you for an evening of fun at the 2021 Ice Cream Social this July. The Ice Cream Social is an annual event hosted by the City of Falcon Heights. For the last two years, the City partnered with Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to host the event with local law enforcement officials. Watch the video below to get a glimpse of the 2019 event, held at the Community Park in Falcon Heights.
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Safety Camp back at Riley Lake Park

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Safety Camp, held by Eden Prairie Police Department for one day for students entering third and fourth grade, made a comeback at Riley Lake Park earlier this week.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announces early teal season

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that there will be an experimental five-day early teal season this fall. Hunters will have a new opportunity to harvest six teal during the early season and shooting will continue until sunset rather than ending at 4:00 p.m. during the first portion of Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy