Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Gregory Bush: Kroger killer sentenced to life in prison +10 years

By David Mattingly
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 19 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge sentenced Gregory Bush to life in prison for the racially-motived killings of two Black shoppers at a suburban Kroger store.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told families of the victims, “I hope the sentence is some solace to you.”

Bush was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years in the double murder at the Stonybrook Kroger in October 2019.

Bush shot and killed 69-year-old Maurice Stallard who was shopping for school supplies with his young grandson. Bush then went out the front door, shooting and killing 67-year-old Vicki Lee Jones.

Victim statements brought tears to many in the courtroom. Jones’ sister, Samuella Gathright, spoke directly to the killer.

“I don’t hate you,” she said, “because hate will not bring my sister back.”

Bush sat nearly motionless as six family members condemned his actions.

When the judge allowed him to speak, Bush expressed remorse saying he was “very sorry.”

But he also blamed mental illness.

“Voices drove me to madness,” Bush said.

“If I die in prison,” he said, “then that’s what I’ve got to do.”

Added Gathright: ”He felt bad but he walked out and shot my sister. So something’s wrong with that. And if that’s crazy, then yeah he does need serious help.”

During the shooting, after exchanging gunfire with a man in the parking lot, Bush left the scene saying to a witness: “Whites don’t kill whites.”

The racial motivations for the killings became even more apparent when it was discovered that Bush had, just minutes earlier, attempted to enter services at the nearby First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, whose congregation is predominantly Black. The locked doors there may have prevented even greater loss of life.

The federal sentence for hate-crime violations is Bush’s second life sentence. The first conviction was in state court in December.

Maurice Stallard’s daughter, Kellie Stallard Watson, called on state legislators to pass similar hate-crime legislation.

”There really needs to be an appropriate standard, an appropriate level of justice to deter that level of fear, that level of intimidation, that level of hate they try to communicate to others,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgwSD_0aeJwCIq00
WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

560K+
Followers
83K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Bush, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kroger#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new US Capitol riot case

Washington (CNN) — Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection. Federal investigators pointed to extensive social media posts from many members of the family in order to make the arrests on Tuesday, in one of the largest single-day sweeps of defendants in one Capitol riot case to date.
Tennessee StatePosted by
CNN

Tennessee vaccine official's story reveals an ugly truth about GOP and children's rights

Jill Filipovic writes that the danger inherent in ideological partisan divides over Covid-19 vaccination is evident in Tennessee, where the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus reinforces the enduring irony that the GOP, the "pro-life" party, doesn't believe that children, including teens, have basic rights to preserve their well-being, separate from their parents' wishes or consent.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Ransomware gang that hit meat supplier mysteriously vanishes from the internet

Washington (CNN Business) — REvil, the ransomware gang that attacked meat supplier JBS Foods this spring and a major IT software vendor this month, has mysteriously vanished from the internet, according to cybersecurity experts tracking the group. Websites and other infrastructure belonging to the cybercriminal gang, which is believed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy