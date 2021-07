Teaching is about more than a career. It's about igniting a passion for learning. Our M.A. in Education K-12 will enhance your teaching career by building on your previous classroom experience. The program is designed for teachers already working in K–12 classrooms who want to improve their teaching skills and expand their leadership opportunities. Courses will stir up a passion for teaching and a compassion for children and youth. You’ll engage in thoughtful activities that promote learning and find ways to lead and serve in your context. Teaching provides a platform for change—and we’ll show you how to use it for good to improve your community and our world.