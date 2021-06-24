Tacoma sets sights on buying hotel to convert into homeless shelter

Tacoma will soon begin moving forward on plans to purchase a hotel to use as an emergency homeless shelter, and eventually convert into permanent low-income housing. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the city intends to put $5 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan toward buying a Comfort Inn located on South Hosmer Street, with Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) tagged to stand up and manage the soon-to-be shelter space.