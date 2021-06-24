Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma sets sights on buying hotel to convert into homeless shelter

By Nick Bowman
MyNorthwest.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTacoma will soon begin moving forward on plans to purchase a hotel to use as an emergency homeless shelter, and eventually convert into permanent low-income housing. According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the city intends to put $5 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan toward buying a Comfort Inn located on South Hosmer Street, with Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) tagged to stand up and manage the soon-to-be shelter space.

